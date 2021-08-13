Nova Leap Health Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nova Leap Health in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Nova Leap Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Nova Leap Health stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.06 million and a PE ratio of 30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85. Nova Leap Health has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$0.99.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

