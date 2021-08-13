Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HP Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HP in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy expects that the computer maker will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

