Piper Sandler Comments on Cronos Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

