Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $70,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

