IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

