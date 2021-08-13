Royal Bank of Canada Raises Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$44.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.58.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE EDV opened at C$28.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.64. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.