Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$13.00 at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.44.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$9.27 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$10.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2,317.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

