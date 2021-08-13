Raymond James Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$1.65

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.65 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.03.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.96. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$270.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

