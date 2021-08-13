Head to Head Analysis: NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) versus Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NuGene International and Inter Parfums’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums $539.01 million 4.31 $38.22 million $1.21 60.70

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than NuGene International.

Volatility & Risk

NuGene International has a beta of 7.38, suggesting that its stock price is 638% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NuGene International and Inter Parfums, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter Parfums 0 3 1 0 2.25

Inter Parfums has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than NuGene International.

Profitability

This table compares NuGene International and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuGene International N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums 9.42% 8.35% 6.67%

Summary

Inter Parfums beats NuGene International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc. engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances. The company was founded by Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

