Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) versus OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Financial Analysis

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Femasys and OrthoPediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Femasys presently has a consensus target price of $16.73, suggesting a potential upside of 132.61%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Femasys and OrthoPediatrics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OrthoPediatrics $71.08 million 17.85 -$32.94 million ($1.27) -50.77

Femasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OrthoPediatrics.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys N/A N/A N/A OrthoPediatrics -36.61% -7.55% -5.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A. Deeter in August 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

