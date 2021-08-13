Royal Bank of Canada Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price target on Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$42.34 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.95 and a twelve month high of C$42.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.75. The company has a current ratio of 126.59, a quick ratio of 107.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. The firm has a market cap of C$28.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

