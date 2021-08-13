UBS Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €150.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.55 ($163.00).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA LEG opened at €136.55 ($160.65) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of €126.72.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.