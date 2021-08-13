Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

