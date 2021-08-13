Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €226.67 ($266.67).

ALV opened at €201.70 ($237.29) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €210.51.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

