GXO Logistics Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GXO Logistics in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $77.48.

