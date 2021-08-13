CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Raised to Outperformer at CIBC

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CI Financial has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

