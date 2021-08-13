Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 681 ($8.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.20. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 655.79 ($8.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 691.84.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

