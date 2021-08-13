Royal Bank of Canada Cuts London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target to £103

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,974 ($104.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 1 year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £40.35 billion and a PE ratio of 79.19.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

