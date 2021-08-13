Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SPX has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £115.01 ($150.26).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX stock opened at £156.70 ($204.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of £11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 12-month high of £162.04 ($211.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £141.10.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.