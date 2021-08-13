Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.84.

CG opened at C$9.17 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.598439 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

