Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.32. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

