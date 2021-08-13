Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Hold

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BYPLF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.