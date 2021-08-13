Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IWGFF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IWG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get IWG alerts:

OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. IWG has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.