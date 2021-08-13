Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

