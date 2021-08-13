Analyzing Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Surmodics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adynxx and Surmodics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx $2.22 million 0.01 -$8.42 million N/A N/A Surmodics $94.86 million 7.83 $1.12 million $0.13 411.85

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adynxx and Surmodics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Surmodics has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Surmodics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Adynxx.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A Surmodics 6.86% 7.00% 5.56%

Risk & Volatility

Adynxx has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surmodics beats Adynxx on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

