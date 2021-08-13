Comparing DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DATATRAK International and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 1 0 0 2.00

CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and CSG Systems International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 5.17 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A CSG Systems International $990.53 million 1.54 $58.71 million $2.64 17.63

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -2.11% -11.14% -1.79% CSG Systems International 6.49% 21.11% 6.94%

Summary

CSG Systems International beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

