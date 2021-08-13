Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cable One, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cable One in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of $14.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $15.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $57.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $15.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $16.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $64.03 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Cable One stock opened at $2,042.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,891.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $3,063,935. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

