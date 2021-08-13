Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for NN, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NNBR opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01. NN has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NN by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NN by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

