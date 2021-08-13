thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €8.50 by Barclays

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.42 ($14.61).

FRA TKA opened at €8.54 ($10.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €8.78. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

