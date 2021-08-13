Barrington Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

LINC stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $185.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,376,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,909,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

