Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $418.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 22.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth $142,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

