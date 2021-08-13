Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $418.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.92.
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
