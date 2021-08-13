Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €13.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s current price.

PBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of PBB stock opened at €9.40 ($11.06) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.86.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

