Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €13.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s current price.

PBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Shares of PBB stock opened at €9.40 ($11.06) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.86.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.