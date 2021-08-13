Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $62.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 61.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMCI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

