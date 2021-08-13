$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.64. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,712 shares of company stock valued at $565,072. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

