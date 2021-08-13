KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SciPlay in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

SCPL stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in SciPlay by 438.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

