Qurate Retail, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Qurate Retail in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.00. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 868,534 shares of company stock worth $11,628,052. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,382,000 after purchasing an additional 721,860 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,838,000 after purchasing an additional 359,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.