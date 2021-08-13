Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.65 ($36.06).

SZG stock opened at €33.56 ($39.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12 month high of €33.34 ($39.22). The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.83.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

