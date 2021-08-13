Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,613,670.40. Insiders sold 47,400 shares of company stock worth $410,425 in the last 90 days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

