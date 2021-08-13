Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$48.18 and last traded at C$48.20. 213,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 269,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.42.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$554,200.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

