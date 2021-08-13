dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $295.50

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 295.50 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.39), with a volume of 552549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOTD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.32. The stock has a market cap of £769.15 million and a PE ratio of 71.67.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

