Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.55

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 4809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vedanta by 36.1% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vedanta by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in Vedanta by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.