Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $331.20

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 331.20 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 329.24 ($4.30), with a volume of 348882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.20 ($4.01).

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £852.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a current ratio of 35.64 and a quick ratio of 35.38.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

