Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PECO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $30.30 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

