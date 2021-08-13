Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

