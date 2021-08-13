HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $17.88 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.