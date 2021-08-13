DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $66.00 at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XRAY. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

