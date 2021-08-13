Raymond James Increases Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $62.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

