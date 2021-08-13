Canaccord Genuity Lowers Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Price Target to C$6.00

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Pediapharm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Pediapharm stock opened at C$4.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$78.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pediapharm has a 52 week low of C$3.61 and a 52 week high of C$9.75.

