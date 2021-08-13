Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$91.50

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$91.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.08.

Nutrien stock opened at C$79.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$45.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.13. Nutrien has a one year low of C$47.72 and a one year high of C$80.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$75.52.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

