Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Set at C$37.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$37.00 price target on Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Laurentian upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.86.

RUS opened at C$36.94 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$17.10 and a 1 year high of C$37.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 100.33%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

